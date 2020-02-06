Advertisement

“The diversity of roles that I play is what engages me for this job and sometimes for the difficult circumstances in which we work.” – Patrick Stewart

No matter how much recognition Emmy and Tony Award-nominated actors Patrick Stewart For his roles on stage, the 79-year-old actor continues to be associated with the character who made him famous: Jean-Luc Picard, the captain of the Starship Enterprise on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The association is further strengthened as Stewart re-stars in Star Trek: Picard, a CBS all-access series. Stewart talked about playing with NPR Picard again, about his connection with the character – and about the challenges he had in his career after the end of his first Star Trek series.

When the interviewer asks if Stewart sees Picard as a version of himself, Stewart replies, “There was a point, maybe sometime in season three, when I found that the gap between Jean-Luc Picard and Patrick Stewart was getting closer and closer was. And finally we started to overlap, until we finished the series and made the first of our films, I knew who this man was inside out, back to front, because he wasn’t quite Jean-Luc Picard was. He was partially Patrick Stewart. “

Not surprisingly, after seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four feature films, Stewart was so closely associated with Picard that he struggled to play roles some time after the series ended. He remembers:

I was unprepared to what extent actor Patrick Stewart would identify with the role. And there was an example: I soon ended my job as Jean-Luc Picard when I campaigned to meet the director for a fairly modest supporting role in a film. And he was very nice to me and very polite. But suddenly he said: “Look, why should I want Jean-Luc Picard in my film?” And that made me so sad because I was proud of the work I had done. At the same time I suddenly realized that it was an albatross.

Most of it is gone now because I kept telling my managers and representatives that the diversity of roles I play is committed to this job and sometimes to the difficult circumstances in which we work.

Of course, Stewart’s career has been successful over the past few years, so returning to the role that made him famous is probably even more satisfying now.

More: Patrick Stewart: “Always do the best job you can do, but don’t expect it to lead to the next step.”

