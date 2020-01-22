advertisement

Patrick Stewart, the actor behind Charles Xavier from Fox, has revealed that he spoke to Kevin Feige about the MCUs X-Men Movies.

We’re still waiting for news about the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU, but we can expect them to show up with a new cast of actors when they show up. But is there a chance that the former professor X Patrick Stewart could take over again?

Well, it turns out that Stewart actually did talk to MCU chief Kevin Feige, though the actor said he had no interest in returning.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Stewart said, “I met Kevin Feige a few months ago and we had long, long talks, and there were steps and suggestions, including Charles Xavier.

“Here’s the problem … if we hadn’t done it LoganThen I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair again and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed everything. “

Stewart finds this quite concrete, although it would be interesting to learn the nature of his conversations with Fig. Hopefully the bigger X-Men The picture will become clearer in the course of 2020.

