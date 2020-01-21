Patrick Mahomes reveals epic highlight role from Chiefs vs. Titans

advertisement

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the Super Bowl LIV. On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC championship and earn the right to play in the Super Bowl, which is held in Miami. And to prepare the Chiefs fans for the big game. Mahomes went on social media to reveal a highlight of Sunday’s earnings.

In the video, Drake’s “Trophies” is played in the background, and the LIV logo appears at the end to indicate that Mahomes and the Chiefs still have a game to play. As a result, a number of Chiefs fans showed their fondness for the MVP 2018 and the rest of the team.

“You did,” wrote a fan.

“Best player in every sport,” wrote another fan.

“Take it home. The Eagles fans row for you,” added another Instagram user.

Mahomes is popular in Kansas City because the Chiefs play in their first Super Bowl in 50 years. And they come into play as a one-point favorite, so it’s very possible that he’ll bring a championship to a city that has been waiting for a long time.

“The trip is a big part of it,” said Chief Clark Hunt’s chairman after the game via ESPN. But it would not be what it is without the need, without all the hard work that has brought us here. Yes, 50 years are too long, but we’re going to Miami and have the chance to win another Super Bowl. ”

Last year the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship Game, but lost the New England Patriots who won the Super Bowl. Things were a bit challenging for the Chiefs this year, as they had to play two games without Mahomes and lost four out of six competitions on one course. After losing to the titans on November 10, the team won eight games in a row and now face the San Francisco 49ers, who are constant throughout the year.

Mahomes enters the Super Bowl with a lot of momentum. The Texas Tech alum has thrown 615 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions with a pass rating of 127.5 in its two playoff games this year.

