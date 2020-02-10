The virus, originating from Wuhan, China, infected a total of seven patients in the UAE.



Patients can lead a normal and healthy life after recovering from Novel Coronavirus, according to UAE doctors.

The virus, originating from Wuhan, China, infected seven patients in the UAE, including six Chinese and one Filipino national. After the release of the 73-year-old Chinese woman, who was one of the first to be infected by the disease in the UAE, doctors assured concerned residents that people could continue their lives after recovery, and that fear would be eradicated stay with them forever.

Dr. Hussein Al Rand, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention for health centers and clinics, said: “The results of the 2019 nCoV detection test performed on Liu Yujia [73] were negative for the new coronavirus in good health and completely recovered. “

“Recovery from nCOV like any other viral disease”

Dr. Saheer Sainalabdeen, a specialist in pulmonary and respiratory medicine at Medeor Hospital Dubai, said that nCOV is like any other viral disease and must be in the patient’s body. “The patient’s recovery depends on his immunity and general condition. Once the body develops the antibodies to fight it, the infection takes on its natural course and becomes,” he said.

He added: “As soon as the virus leaves the body, as with any virus infection, the patient is prone to fatigue, tiredness, infections, etc.” The patient must rest sufficiently, avoid overcrowded places, eat fresh fruit and vegetables and adhere to the general hand washing protocols.

Dr. Ihab Ramadan, internal medicine specialist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, said: “Given the three percent mortality rate of the disease, it is evident that patients with lower immunity are more susceptible to the disease. The remaining 97 percent of patients are susceptible to it.” return to normal life in 7-10 days. “

How is nCov treated?

Dr. Sainalabdeen said the patient’s treatment depends entirely on the patient’s immunity. “Once the patient is diagnosed, treatment depends on the severity. Most healthy patients show severe flu-like symptoms – bronchitis, coughing, difficulty breathing. Here, patients are given medication for symptoms such as fever or body ache.”

He added, “However, if it gets serious, the infection goes into the lungs,” he said.

If the patient has a severe respiratory infection, the first treatment is to provide the patient with non-invasive ventilation. However, if the infection is severe and the patient still cannot maintain oxygen supply, he or she is placed on a ventilator, “he added.

Can you get the virus again?

All doctors commented on whether patients could contract the virus again and told the Khaleej Times that “it is not normally expected to be a virus”. “Because nCOV is a new virus, research is still ongoing.”

Dr. Yanal Salam, internal medicine specialist, Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, said: “In general, there is currently no treatment for the nCOV. Vaccine testing is still ongoing, but it may take a few months. WHO is trying to speed up the vaccination or to make medication possible. “

“However, patients are currently receiving supportive drugs such as infusion solutions, pain relievers, and other drugs,” said Dr. Salam.

Dr. Sainalabdeen said, “However, patients must take precautions such as avoiding crowded places and washing their hands frequently.”

