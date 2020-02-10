The doctors have assured the concerned residents that people can continue their lives after recovery.



Patients can lead a normal and healthy life after recovering from Novel Coronavirus, according to UAE doctors.

The virus, originating from Wuhan, China, infected a total of seven patients in the UAE, including six Chinese and one Filipino. After the release of the 73-year-old Chinese woman, who was one of the first to be infected by the disease in the UAE, doctors assured concerned residents that people could continue their lives after recovery, and that fear would be eradicated stay with them forever.

Deputy Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) for Health Centers and Clinics, Dr. Hussein Al Rand said: “The results of the 2019 nCoV detection test performed on Liu Yujia, 73, were negative for the new coronavirus. It is now in good health and fully recovered.”

Chinese Consul General in Dubai, Li Xuhang, said that “the UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the real importance of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in dealing with this recent outbreak.”

He was relieved and pleased with the announcement of Yujia’s recovery and praised the advanced health systems in the United Arab Emirates and the “strong coordination between China and the United Arab Emirates”.

“Recovery from nCOV like any other viral disease”

Dr. Saheer Sainalabdeen, pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist, Medeor Hospital Dubai, said that nCOV is like any other viral disease and must be in the patient’s body. “The patient’s recovery depends on his immunity and general condition. Once the body develops the antibodies to fight it, the infection goes naturally,” he said.

He added: “As soon as the virus leaves the body, as with any viral infection, the patient is susceptible to fatigue, tiredness, infections, etc. The patient needs to rest well, avoid crowded places, consume fresh fruits and vegetables, and maintain general handwash protocols.”

Dr. Ihab Ramadan, internal medicine specialist at Medcare Hospital Al Safa, said: “Given the three percent mortality rate, it is obvious that patients with lower immunity are more susceptible to the disease. Patients will be back to normal in 7-10 days.”

How is nCov treated?

Dr. Sainalabdeen said the patient’s treatment depends entirely on the patient’s immunity. “Once the patient is diagnosed, treatment depends on the severity. Most healthy patients show severe flu-like symptoms – bronchitis, coughing, difficulty breathing. Here, patients are given medication for symptoms such as fever or body ache.”

He added, “However, if it gets serious, the infection goes into the lungs,” he said.

If the patient has a severe respiratory infection, the first treatment is to provide the patient with non-invasive ventilation. However, if the infection is severe and the patient still cannot maintain oxygen supply, he or she is placed on a ventilator, “he added.

Can you get the virus again?

All doctors commented on whether patients could contract the virus again and told the Khaleej Times that “it is not usually likely that they are viruses”. However, since nCOV is a new process, the research is still ongoing.

Dr. Yanal Salam, internal medicine specialist, Emirates Hospital Jumeirah, said: “In general, there is currently no treatment for the nCOV. Vaccine testing is ongoing, but it could take a few months. The World Health Organization is trying to track vaccination or possible medications. “

“However, patients are currently receiving supportive medications such as infusion solutions, pain relievers and others,” said Dr. Salam.

Dr. Sainalabdeen said, “However, patients must take precautions such as avoiding crowded places and washing their hands frequently.”

