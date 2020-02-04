Advertisement

The outbreak occurred in the central Sudair region.



Saudi Arabia reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus on a poultry farm, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, February 4.

???? ??????? ????? ???? ???????? ?????? H5N8 ?? ??? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ??????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ??????? ??? ???? ???????.

????? ?????? ????? ???????? (WHO)????? ????? ???? ?????? ??? ????? ???????? ???? ?????? ?? ??????? ?? ??????? ????? 2017 ?? ???? ??????? ?????. pic.twitter.com/DwxIwYyOXv

– ??????? ?????? ?????? ?????? (@ MEWA spokesman) February 4, 2020

The outbreak that occurred in the Central Sudair region killed 22,700 birds, the OIE reported, citing a report from the Saudi Ministry of Agriculture.

The other 385,300 birds in the herd were slaughtered, it said.

The case was the first outbreak of the H5N8 virus in Saudi Arabia since July 2018.

