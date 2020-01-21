Pat Critchley offers to extend Carlow's Sigerson fairy tale

advertisement

While the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final on Wednesday night at DCU (6:00 PM) has two trusted names in the hosts – four wins, all since 2005 – and a record of 34 UCD winners, the other last four draws have a new feel it.

IT Carlow manager Pat Critchley

At Inniskeen in Co Monaghan, IT Carlow will compete against Letterkenny IT (throw-in at 7 p.m.), with both institutions conquering the semifinals for the first time and Letterkenny in their first season in the league.

There is not much time for the couple to enjoy their new status, as they have only won their quarter-finals on Sunday, but Carlow manager Pat Critchley is looking forward to the upcoming test.

“It will be unique for both teams, whoever wins, it is their very first final,” he says.

“It’s a great opportunity, but we have a tough fight. We now have a good momentum and the boys play well.

“It has been powerful, there is a great old buzz around the place. College football is for players to develop and it is a great opportunity for it. It is different from a club or county team because they are all around the same age and live together , there is a unique band there.

“They all want to listen and learn too.”

Carlow defeated UCC holders 3-9 to 1-14 in the quarterfinals, never left at a certain stage, and Critchley hopes for a new strong finish.

“When UCC had 10 more to go, we ended up very strong, as we did in the first game against IT Tralee,” he says.

“Against Tralee we probably didn’t deserve to be where we were with 14 minutes to go. It was touch and go, score for score for much of that game.

“We finished very strong and showed good character to continue driving for the win.

“We had a severe abuse from UCC last year, we were almost like rabbits in headlights that were there, it was over after 10 minutes.

“It was good to respond, although many guys are new to the team this year and didn’t have that baggage.”

