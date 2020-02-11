See, the bakers of the Kardashian-Jenner family! The famous clan is known for everything from make-up to workout clothes. However, their skills are not limited to successful business activities. In fact, some members of the large brood become serious expert bakers.

To take Kylie Jenner, for example. The Mughal may have billions in her name, but she is not overwhelmed to bake her own desserts. In fact, Jenner often creates her own candy for various home occasions. In February 2020 alone, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made cupcakes for Valentine’s Day and the second birthday of daughter Stormi Webster.

The best cakes from the Kardashian family

Pink glazes and sprinkles in the form of red, white and pink sprinkles are served on Valentine’s Day. In addition, “XO” was written in red glaze on each cupcake. Jenner used a similar color palette for her little girl’s birthday cake, which she had prepared a few days earlier. These sweets were topped with light pink frosting and the words “Happy Birthday Stormi” written in white on every pastry.

Even if she is definitely not a fan of traditional sweets Kourtney Kardashian bakes something sugary from time to time. In January 2020, the health-conscious star took out a game of homemade Armenian baklava and proudly shared the beautiful final project with her Instagram stories.

Even though Khloe Kardashian She may be one of the last members of her famous family to be bitten by the bug, but she definitely makes up for lost time. In September 2019, Kourtney and Khloé started baking their own bread, and they soon hired their daughter True Thompson to help. “We bake bread a few times a week,” she shared on Instagram in November 2019, along with several photos of the toddler working in the kitchen. “I pray we will continue this weekly tradition forever.”

Khloé only improved her baking game a short time later when she was baking a cake for mom Kris Jenner‘S friend, Corey Gamble, The circular creation was crowned with blue and silver glitter to honor Gamble’s favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. “Oh my god, folks, Khloe made the sweetest cake for Corey because she knows he loves the Dallas Cowboys,” the mother gushed about her Instagram stories. “Khloé, you are adorable.”

