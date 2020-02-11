A pastor, representing the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM), offered an invitation to open a local government meeting in Alaska while wearing a sieve on his head.

Church of the Flying spaghetti monsters followers believe that an invisible and undetectable spaghetti and meatball monster created the universe after drinking heavily, and that its “noodle attachments” have great power.

Pastafarians, as the followers of the Church call themselves, can obtain ordinances from the Church’s website to hold weddings, and many groups hold Catholic Mass-like gatherings – pasta and beer replacing the more traditional symbols.

In a radio interview, Barrett Fletcher, a pastafarian pastor, found that some members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly “felt that they could not do the job without supervision by a higher authority.”

In 2016, the local assembly introduced a policy that people wishing to be invited to government agency meetings were required to belong to an official organization that had an “established presence” in their area of ​​responsibility.

The Assembly cited certain criteria to meet its definition of presence, including the requirement that nonprofits should be exempt from tax if they wanted to apply. This tax exemption criterion effectively excluded citizens whose organization did not have this tax exemption status or people who could not submit their taxes in accordance with this IRS Code provision. According to the new Assembly Guideline, non-501 (c) (3) holders were not entitled to say a prayer at the beginning of the assemblies of the local government agency.

After the assembly refused to allow an atheist, a Jew, and the FSM to contact this August position, the FSM sued with the help of the ACLU.

The Alaska Supreme Court found the policy to be unconstitutional, so the district government changed its policy so that everyone in their jurisdiction had the ability to submit complaints regardless of religion.

The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster was founded in 2005 in response to hearings from the Kansas State Board of Education on how evolution should be taught in Kansas schools. FSM questioned the validity of the “creation science” presented as an alternative to the recognized scientific theory of evolution taught to schoolchildren in Kansas. (Think Scopes Monkey Trial Redux)

Note: The actual science is based on empirical evidence, including verifiable facts. Science often does something wrong after all science is done by fallible people. However, science corrects itself because old information and scientific conclusions are challenged by new evidence or better theories. Scientists do not claim that scientific theories are absolutely true or absolutely wrong, since scientific discipline (including creationists) can be questioned. As a result, science is constantly evolving and expanding our understanding of how the universe works.

FSM member Barrett Fletcher founded the local pastafarian community, which subsequently challenged the policies of the Alaska community. Fletcher called the idea of ​​calling before a government meeting offensive and said that if such a policy exists, the government should not weigh the legitimacy of one religion against another.

“I think you should (just) hammer the hammer and call the meeting to order,” he said.

Barrett ended his opening prayer by asking the Flying Spaghetti Monster to “give each member of the congregation” satisfaction with the perception of performance and, at the end of the evening, to give them real relaxation and adequate supplies of their favorite drink. “

Then he ended the prayer with: “Ramen.”

Jeff Konicek is a retired educator and bonsai expert who lives in Laytonville.