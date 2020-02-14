BUENA PARK, California – A couple who flew home with their newly adopted daughter received a warm surprise from their fellow traveler – a kind of spontaneous baby shower.

Dustin and Caren Moore tried unsuccessfully to have a baby for nine years.

Their dreams finally came true in November when they adopted a little girl in Colorado and immediately fell in love.

“She immediately wrapped me around her fingers … I heard her cry outside the room and started crying,” said Dustin.

When it was finally time to take her home, the Moores were prepared for a difficult day and boarded the plane with a newborn for the first time.

Their adoption story spread on their southwest flight, and a flight attendant congratulated the family on the intercom.

“We both looked at each other like ‘you hear that too. Right? They talk about us and our daughter,” said Dustin

Some even passengers wrote sweet messages on airline napkins for the new parents.

“YOU’RE HEROES! I’m a mature, professional nanny in LB. Call me if you need anything,” was a note.

It was a difficult week.

But instead of publicly expressing my complaints, I want to share with you the kindness that strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home.

I hope our story uplifts you and reminds you that there is goodness in this world.

A thread … / 1

– Dustin Moore, MS, RD (@theamericanrd) February 9, 2020

Dustin said he didn’t think they knew how important these messages were to him and his wife.

“All the worries and fears we had.” Can we do that? Will people be good to our cute daughter even though we adopted her? “And everyone who basically shouted” Yes “in unison just felt so good, so, so good,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to get our daughter home.”

These napkins are now saved in a scrapbook. The Moores now have their own message to these strangers on the plane: “Thank you!”

