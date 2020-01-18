Passengers pray, cry during terrifying flight turbulence - News

advertisement

The flight took place amid multiple weather warnings.



Reportedly, “passengers” were praying and crying aboard a turbulent flight amid conditions created by Storm Brendan in the UK.

According to the Mirror, Ryanair flight FR 9884 arrived in an area of ​​high turbulence that flew from Liverpool to Derry in the UK.

In the video the pilot can compete professionally against the strong wind and heavy turbulence, while the passenger’s claim that he has left his ‘stomach in pieces’.

A passenger, Kloe McNeill, said: “The turbulence was insane and the second time it happened, everyone sat in the back of their seats and the woman next to me grabbed my arm.”

She added that the cabin crew were very helpful during the experience. “They were so calm and kept everyone reassured that it would go well with us and we went out sick.”

The plane circled the city of Derry Airport several times before it landed. Reportedly applauded and cheered as the plane finally landed its third attempt.

This is in the midst of multiple weather warnings for a large part of Great Britain. Scotland and Northern Ireland, as strong storms and heavy rainfall turned the nation upside down in the aftermath of Storm Brendan.

