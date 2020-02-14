The government had previously banned all airlines in India from boarding Chinese passengers with an e-visa.



To prevent the spread of the corona virus in India, the country’s civil aviation authority has decided to expand universal screening for all passengers who fly directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, except from China and Hong Kong.

A letter from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said: “The universal screening of all passengers arriving directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, except for the flights from China and Hong Kong, must be ensured immediately after leaving the airline, specifically identified airlift.

“It is recommended that appropriate signage be placed at all locations in strategic locations and that passengers complete the self-declaration form in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Care.”

The government had previously banned all airlines in India from boarding Chinese passengers with an e-visa because the Wuhan-borne coronavirus was spreading rapidly.

The virus, which belongs to the same genre as SARS, which broke out in 2003, was first reported in the news of the outbreak of WHO disease on January 5, 2020. It has gradually spread to many countries from its epicenter in Wuhan.

To curb the spread of the virus, the Chinese authorities have shut down transportation services in many parts of the country, including Wuhan.

The virus spread much faster than the 2003 SARS epidemic.