An Indian citizen was quarantined as a suspected case of COVID-19 on Thursday after landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on a SpiceJet flight from Hong Kong. The flight landed at 6:35 a.m.

Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh was quarantined by the Airport Health Officer after going through the thermal examination, an airport source said.

According to the airline and the airport, he was later taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

