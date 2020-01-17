advertisement

Ireland may be the birthplace of Guinness, but a passenger flew to one of the country’s main airports after being served a really terrible beer.

Travelers traveling across the pond to the emerald-green island will likely be served the best Guinness in the world, but a thirsty visitor was disappointed after receiving a pint of the material with a solid head.

Pictures show what is known in Ireland as “Bishop’s Head” or “Bishop’s Collar” – a pint that has been pulled all at once and results in a head that is much too fat.

Usually the head of a Pints ​​Guinness should be between 18 and 20 mm. The foam on the abomination shown takes up almost a third of the glass.

The photo of the drink was shared on Instagram and questioned whether the offensive beer was really the worst ever served.

They said, “Is this the worst Guinness in human history?

“Too bad Dublin Airport, too bad.”

The bad beer was considered a “crime against Guinness,” and one person said, “Whoever served this should be fired immediately!”

Another wrote: “This beer would keep me awake at night if one of my employees served such a beer to a customer.”

Pour half a liter of Guinness

Half a liter of Guinness

(Image: PA)

Make sure you have the right glass – usually a tulip-shaped glass.

After that you have to have a good angle of 45 degrees.

Pull the tap all the way back and fill 4/5 of the pin.

Then you have to let it rest for two minutes – that’s crucial.

After 120 seconds, fill up the rest by pushing the tap forward – draw circles on the pint to evenly distribute it.

