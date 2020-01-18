Paryaya festivities begin in Udupi

advertisement

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the temple city when the Paryaya festivities started late in Udupi on Friday evening.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, Admar Mutt’s junior seer, will climb the Paryaya Peetha, also known as the Sarvajna Peetha, in the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple. It will be his first Paryaya.

He will take charge of Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt, who will descend from the Paryaya Peetha after completing his second Paryaya.

Paryaya represents the transfer of the power of the exclusive right to worship Lord Krishna and to manage Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple from one seer to the other seer of the Astha Mutts once every two years. The current Paryaya (2020-22) is the 250th Paryaya. The biennial Paryaya system began in 1522.

The city was teeming with devotees who had entered various parts of the state and the country on Friday. Car Street saw a large number of devotees walking around who not only visited Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple, which was the cynosure of all eyes, but also the Ashta Mutts. In fact, the queue to offer prayers to Lord Krishna in Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple was so long that it almost reached the Anna Brahma building. There was also a rush for the midday meals in the dining rooms of Sri Krishna Mutt.

programs

Various cultural programs were held at Kinnimulki and other crossroads of the city. At night, both Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple and Palimar Mutt were beautifully lit. Almost all buildings in the main streets of the city were lit.

The main roads from which the Parayaya procession must pass are decorated with arches, buntings and banners.

Lift to the dome

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami by Paryaya Palimar Mutt and Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer by Admar Mutt, opened a lift facility at the Madhwa Sarovar pond in the Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple complex on Friday. This allows women, children and seniors to go upstairs and see the Suvarna Gopura build at a cost of £ 40.

Seers invited

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, Admar Mutt’s junior seer, who will climb the Paryaya Peetha on Saturday, visited the seers of the Ashta Mutts on Friday and invited them to the Paryaya festival.

He invited Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami from Paryaya Palimar Mutt, Vidyasagar Tirtha Swami from Krishnapur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami from Pejawar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami from Kaniyur Mutt and Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami from Suttode Mutt.

These seers also offered prayers in the Sri Krishna Temple and gave their nod to the cooking process for the “Anna Santharpane” on Saturday.

