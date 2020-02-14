(Photo by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)
Baseball is back.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers already registered at camp and the team’s first full days of training are still over, it’s time to celebrate.
This Saturday the D-Backs organize their annual fan festival to kick off the new MLB season. The 2020 D-backs Fan Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chase Field.
We will broadcast the event live from the stadium on the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with different guests on the show.
The moderators of our show include:
11 clock – Steve Berthiaume, Bob Brenly
noon – Doug Franz, Ron Wolfley and John Gambadoro
1 p.m. – Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti
2 p.m. – Dave Burns, Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta
Remember to go to the baseball stadium? You should know the following if you want to attend the event:
tickets
A free ticket can be requested on the Fanfest page of the team website.
General parking is also free.
event Cards
Stage show schedule
11:30 a.m. – Alumni
Guests: Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez, Bob Brenly and Mark Grace
Host: Greg Schulte
12:00. – En Español
Guests: Star Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Ketel Marte, David Peralta
Host: Oscar Sonia (Translated)
12:30 pm. – Position the players
Guests: Nick Ahmed, Christian Walker, Jake Lamb
Host: Mike Ferrin (children ask questions)
1:00 pm. – pitchers
Guests: Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Archie Bradley
Host: Steve Berthiaume
1:30 p.m. – Baseball Day Arizona
Guests: Kole Calhoun, Kevin Cron, Josh Rojas, Merrill Kelly, Mike Leake and Kevin Ginkel
Host: Derrick Hall
1:45 p.m. – Local boys
Guests: Kole Calhoun, Kevin Cron, Josh Rojas and Merrill Kelly
Host: Derrick Hall
2:15 p.m. – Brain Trust
Guests: Derrick Hall, Mike Hazen, Torey Lovullo
Host: Steve Berthiaume
Expected D-Backs
Nick Ahmed
Robbie Ray
Geraldo Perdomo
Seth Beer
Zac Gallen
Josh Rojas
Silvino Bracho
Kevin Ginkel
Pavin Smith
Archie Bradley
Junior Guerra
Riley Smith
J. B. Bukauskas
Carson Kelly
Bo Takahashi
Madison Bumgarner
Merrill Kelly
Emilio Vargas
Kole Calhoun
Jake Lamb
Ildemaro Vargas
Andrew Chafin
Mike Leake
Daulton Varsho
Taylor Clarke
Domingo Leyba
Stephen Vogt
Stefan Crichton
Tim Locastro
Christian Walker
Kevin Cron
Yoan Lopez
Luke Weaver
Jon Duplantier
Ketel Marte
Taylor Widener
Drew Ellis
Wyatt Mathisen
Alex Young
Eduardo Escobar
David Peralta
Andy Young
What to bring (and not to bring)
Each fan may bring a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag that is no larger than a clear 1-gallon plastic freezer bag. Fans can also carry a small wallet.
Wooden bats and baseballs may bring autographs to the Fan Fest, but should be carried in transparent bags. Aluminum bats are not allowed in the stadium.
Food and drinks are not permitted on the field.
For the kids
There are various activities for the kids, including:
– Baxter autographs
– Photos with princesses & superheroes
– Only for children – autographs of the players
– To dye
– Play catch on the field – be sure to bring your glove!
The concessions include:
– Cold stone (section 112)
– oasis (§ 330)
– taste of hunting (§ 130)
– Duplicate headings (sections 129, 122 and 116)
– Big Dawgs (§ 126)
– Dutch Bros. (sec. 306 & 125)
– Streets of New York (§ 124)
– Wetzel’s pretzels (§ 119)
– Portillos (§ 110)
– Liquor Portables (main hall)
