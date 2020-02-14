(Photo by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)

Baseball is back.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers already registered at camp and the team’s first full days of training are still over, it’s time to celebrate.

This Saturday the D-Backs organize their annual fan festival to kick off the new MLB season. The 2020 D-backs Fan Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chase Field.

We will broadcast the event live from the stadium on the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with different guests on the show.

The moderators of our show include:

11 clock – Steve Berthiaume, Bob Brenly

noon – Doug Franz, Ron Wolfley and John Gambadoro

1 p.m. – Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti

2 p.m. – Dave Burns, Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta

Remember to go to the baseball stadium? You should know the following if you want to attend the event:

tickets

A free ticket can be requested on the Fanfest page of the team website.

General parking is also free.

event Cards

Stage show schedule

11:30 a.m. – Alumni

Guests: Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez, Bob Brenly and Mark Grace

Host: Greg Schulte

12:00. – En Español

Guests: Star Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Ketel Marte, David Peralta

Host: Oscar Sonia (Translated)

12:30 pm. – Position the players

Guests: Nick Ahmed, Christian Walker, Jake Lamb

Host: Mike Ferrin (children ask questions)

1:00 pm. – pitchers

Guests: Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray, Archie Bradley

Host: Steve Berthiaume

1:30 p.m. – Baseball Day Arizona

Guests: Kole Calhoun, Kevin Cron, Josh Rojas, Merrill Kelly, Mike Leake and Kevin Ginkel

Host: Derrick Hall

1:45 p.m. – Local boys

Guests: Kole Calhoun, Kevin Cron, Josh Rojas and Merrill Kelly

Host: Derrick Hall

2:15 p.m. – Brain Trust

Guests: Derrick Hall, Mike Hazen, Torey Lovullo

Host: Steve Berthiaume

Expected D-Backs

Nick Ahmed

Robbie Ray

Geraldo Perdomo

Seth Beer

Zac Gallen

Josh Rojas

Silvino Bracho

Kevin Ginkel

Pavin Smith

Archie Bradley

Junior Guerra

Riley Smith

J. B. Bukauskas

Carson Kelly

Bo Takahashi

Madison Bumgarner

Merrill Kelly

Emilio Vargas

Kole Calhoun

Jake Lamb

Ildemaro Vargas

Andrew Chafin

Mike Leake

Daulton Varsho

Taylor Clarke

Domingo Leyba

Stephen Vogt

Stefan Crichton

Tim Locastro

Christian Walker

Kevin Cron

Yoan Lopez

Luke Weaver

Jon Duplantier

Ketel Marte

Taylor Widener

Drew Ellis

Wyatt Mathisen

Alex Young

Eduardo Escobar

David Peralta

Andy Young

What to bring (and not to bring)

Each fan may bring a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag that is no larger than a clear 1-gallon plastic freezer bag. Fans can also carry a small wallet.

Wooden bats and baseballs may bring autographs to the Fan Fest, but should be carried in transparent bags. Aluminum bats are not allowed in the stadium.

Food and drinks are not permitted on the field.

For the kids

There are various activities for the kids, including:

– Baxter autographs

– Photos with princesses & superheroes

– Only for children – autographs of the players

– To dye

– Play catch on the field – be sure to bring your glove!

The concessions include:

– Cold stone (section 112)

– oasis (§ 330)

– taste of hunting (§ 130)

– Duplicate headings (sections 129, 122 and 116)

– Big Dawgs (§ 126)

– Dutch Bros. (sec. 306 & 125)

– Streets of New York (§ 124)

– Wetzel’s pretzels (§ 119)

– Portillos (§ 110)

– Liquor Portables (main hall)

