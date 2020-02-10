An initiative by the Israeli “Burner” community to hold a Burning Man-style event in Zone C of the West Bank is causing controversy among the festival’s supporters as the international community views the site as an occupied territory.

The organizers of “Dead Sea Burn” claim that their choice of location in the northern region of the Dead Sea in the West Bank has no political significance. Members of Midburn, the Israeli community of Burning Man, have spoken out against holding the event in a conflict zone without coordination with the local Palestinians.

The Israeli Midburn Association, the official representative of the US-based Burning Man, was founded in 2012. It is modeled on the long-standing Burning Man Festival in Nevada, with the aim of “creating a platform that enables a radical lifestyle, creativity, art and culture to be shared,” says the official website.

The association has been organizing major community events since 2014, such as the Midburn Festival in the Negev, which hosts thousands of dedicated participants each year. However, residents of Sde Boker have resisted the festival in recent years, stating that the event is causing serious environmental damage, health risks, and noise pollution, which has made it difficult for the association to organize the event.

Last year, the organization was given permission to use a military training area in southern Israel, but the group’s request was rejected by the Israeli armed forces because of the Army’s training plan. This year the group announced that the festival would not take place in the Negev and that another location was being sought.

“Organizing an event in the occupied territory is a political step”

Some community members have set themselves the task of organizing an independent event in April, which they have chosen to do in a 130-hectare site in the northern Dead Sea region near the Almog settlement. Although the organizers have not yet received police approval to host the festival, which usually happens a few days before the planned event, ticket sales are expected to begin this week. The event is limited to 15,000 participants, but only around a thousand are expected.

The event is not considered an official event by the US organization Burning Man or the Israeli association Midburn. The Midburn Association said they wanted to host one of their most important festivals in the same region in 2016, but decided against keeping the community free from political discourse. The Israeli group, which was not involved in organizing the Dead Sea fire, did not comment on the issue and reiterated its non-political stance.

Yaron Ben-Shoshan, one of the organizers, said in the announcement of the event on Facebook last week that the chosen location is “beyond the Green Line”, ie beyond the Israeli borders of 1967, “but more recently than Israel If we annex this country so that a temporary decision could place it within the Green Line, there is no need to worry. ”

Burn the image at a Midburn event in the Negev, June 6, 2014.

Shoshan said to Haaretz that he had consistently turned away from politics and insisted that there was no reason not to do so as long as the event met Burning Man’s criteria and state law. “In my worldview, I don’t see a world with borders, with lines between people,” said Shoshan. He said that all discussions about territories “are, in my view, political issues that I don’t want to deal with.”

Shoshan said the organizers will be meeting members of the Midburn community this week to try to resolve the matter.

Another organizer, Koby Biton, told Haaretz that they are looking for a way to purify the air among members of the community, whether by looking for an alternative location or by looking to work with Palestinians and Jordanians in the process the event.

“I don’t want to hold an event just for that reason, but an event for the community. If the community doesn’t feel comfortable with it, the whole thing isn’t true,” said Biton. But two months before the festival, it may be almost impossible to find another place where the festival can take place.

Roni Kantor, one of the founders of Midburn, wrote on Facebook that she had objected to the venue. “With Jericho under Israeli military control over a predominantly Palestinian population and regular military repression taking place in the region, it would be a radical effort to hold an event there that the Palestinians do not really take part in a situation in which many People would boycott the event, including me. ”

The cantor told Haaretz that she was trying to arrange the event in collaboration with the local Palestinians.

Korhaa Yuval Itah, 39, a member of the Midburn community from Jaffa, felt the same way. “I am against holding an event in an area under military occupation,” he said to Haaretz. “This is a zone of conflict under military rule in which local residents are not admitted or admitted. This is not an event that has been organized in cooperation with the Palestinians from the outset, and I think there is something really insensitive to it . ”

Yuval Itah said this was the first political debate in the community. The fact that the Israelis are holding a violent event in the occupied territory “immediately throws this into the political domain. Holding the event in the occupied territory is already a political step.”