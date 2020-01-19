Participants prepare for the 10th annual Race to the Brewery

advertisement

Race to the brewery teams goes into gear and race to the beer. Team Toyota is depicted across the finish line in the 2017 race.

Participants in the 10th Race to the Brewery prepare for what the organizers say will be their biggest year ever.

In Property Brokers’ annual cycling and running race, teams travel 56 kilometers from Broadway Ave in Palmerston North to the Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka on Saturday.

Individuals or teams of up to 10 members will tackle the six legs of the city through hilly farmland to come to the East Indian Pale Ale in the Tui brewery.

The route takes participants through and over the Manawatū gorge.

An uphill walk, via Hall Block Rd, connects competitors with the mountain bike leg that crosses North Range Rd before it is diverted downhill to private farmland.

At the bottom, runners cross hills and a river to the finish at the brewery.

The money raised by participants and sponsors goes to the Cancer Society and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, said Paul Roache, regional manager of Property Brokers.

“The event raised more than $ 40,000 in 2019, and more than $ 190,000 in the past nine years, the majority of which went to support the Cancer Society as part of Relay for Life’s fundraising.”

“This event is an excellent example of how local businesses can work together for a good cause.”

The money raised also goes to a scholarship for young Manawatū athletes.

Property Brokers calls the races “a big challenge, team building and just old-fashioned fun”. And if participation is not your thing, the party afterwards is a good incentive, it says.

