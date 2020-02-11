Parliament’s budgetary meeting will resume on 11 February.

Parliamentarians will keep an eye on the results of the European Parliament Parliamentary elections in Delhi today, with the prevailing AAP leading in early trends.

The controversial topic of conversation on Monday was that the Supreme Court found this out reservation in promotions in public offices can not be asserted as a “fundamental right”. Opposition parties held a strike from both houses.

Account for consideration in the Lok Sabha Today: Arjun Munda should request that the proposed law to amend the constitutional regulation (Scheduled Tribes), 1950, to change the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state of Karnataka, as adopted by Rajya Sabha, be taken into account.

Put papers on the table Rajya Sabha:

HARSH VARDHAN for the Ministry of Science and Technology; SHRIPAD YESSO NAIK for the Ministry of AYUSH; PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL for the Ministry of Culture; RAJ KUMAR SINGH for the Ministry of Power; ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; ANURAG THAKUR for the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Enterprise.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 12:15

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answered members’ questions.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chairman of the opposition in the House of Representatives, asked about the fate of the plan launched by the UPA government in 2011 to introduce the Green Revolution. The population density and poverty are highest in the East Indies.

“I am grateful to this House that my longest speech on the budget has sparked so much interest,” she says, adding that 98 members of the House have contributed to and enriched the debate on the budget.

“Our economy was about 2 trillion in 2014-15, and we reached 2.9 trillion in 2019-20,” she says.

There are seven indicators that the economy will improve:

Worldwide mood speaks for India and quotes data on foreign direct investment; the National infrastructure pipeline could further increase the inflow of foreign direct investment. The third: investing activities is on the go, IIT number in 2019 has grown.

This assures the government, among other things GST collection is increasing steadily. The last reason, she says, is that the Second market is still optimistic.

Around 190 cases with claims of 3.67 billion rupees were sorted out, and the realizable amount of 1.57 billion rupees was realized through the bankruptcy and bankruptcy law, she says.

Rajya Sabha | 12:00.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP, the 16-point approach for farmers and agriculture covers the entire chain from production to distribution.

Measures have been taken to process, store and distribute food to strengthen it.

He quotes the National Infrastructure Pipeline Scheme to address sectors identified for investment.

Lok Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Child trafficking is being discussed.

G. Kishan Reddy, Home Office, answered members’ questions.

The next question is about funds released for Panhayati Raj programs.

Manish Tewari, INC, asks if a review has been conducted to determine whether panchayat-approved funds are absorbed and used appropriately.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Panchayati Raj, replied that such audits are being carried out. The 14th report from the finance commission found that funds for panchayats tripled, he says. The technical support will be developed accordingly.

The next step will be to subsidize farmers.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 o’clock.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is the chairman.

The discussion about the 2020 Union budget is ongoing.

Dr. K. Keshava Rao, TRS, about GDP says that growth is important in the economy, not the absolute number. He claims that the center has an “absolutely neglectful attitude towards the state governments”.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 o’clock.

Spokeswoman Om Birla chairs the chair. Question time is ongoing.

Foreign fish trawlers in the EEZ are discussed.