Parliament’s meeting continued on 10 February.

The Institute for Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Law, 2020, is to be introduced in Lok Sabha. The direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, is to be taken over for review and approval.

A general discussion on the Union budget 2020-21 is to take place in both chambers.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 a.m.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram speaks about the economic situation.

He says the current government has a penchant for not admitting its mistakes. “The government believes the problems are cyclical and not structured,” he says.

He added that the government was predisposed to protectionism and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

Not even a single idea from the economic survey was discussed in the budget speech.

He cites data and says that any industry that keeps the economy robust doesn’t work.

Lok Sabha | 11:00 o’clock.

Spokeswoman Om Birla chairs the chair. Question time is ongoing.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is under review.

The opposition calls for a discussion of the Supreme Court ruling that the reservation on promotions in public office cannot be made a fundamental right.

The spokesman rejected the request, saying that the problem could be addressed during hour zero.