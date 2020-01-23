Parkway Drive announces Viva The Underdogs soundtrack, release German version of The Void - Kerrang!

advertisement

After the one-off screening of their Viva The Underdogs documentary yesterday (January 22), Parkway Drive has announced that they will release the official soundtrack of the film.

The record with 14 songs contains eleven songs from the epic headline of Parkway on Wacken Open Air in 2019, as well as three German reinterpretations of their songs Vice Grip (Würgegriff), Shadow Boxing (Treasure Boxes) and The Void (Die Leere). Schattenboxen also has a guest appearance by the German rapper Casper.

“This was without a doubt one of the most unique projects we have undertaken,” says vocalist Winston McCall. “The idea of ​​taking our songs with us and interpreting them in a different language was a huge challenge, but given the amount of time, love and support we have been shown over the years, we wanted to commit ourselves to the project with full integrity to do.

“The result is every effort to translate the meaning, spirit and conviction of these songs into a language that is not ours. We hope that the result contributes to strengthening the connection that this music creates. We offer these songs out of respect and our sincere thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy it as much as the process of making them. “

Viva The Underdogs tracklist

1. Prey (Live at Wacken)

2. Carrion (live in Wacken)

3. Karma (live on Wacken)

4. The Void (live on Wacken)

5. Idols (live on Wacken)

6. Dedicated (live on Wacken)

7. Absolute Power (Live on Wacken)

8. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

9. Chronos (live in Wacken)

10. Crushed (live on Wacken)

11. Soil feed (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (vice-grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Treasure boxes (Shadow Boxing)

The soundtrack of Viva The Underdogs was released on March 27. Watch our interview with Winston below, everything about the film.

Catch Parkway Drive on a tour of Europe in April. Buy your tickets here.

Parkway Drive Europe Tour 2020

April

01 Hamburg Sporthalle

02 Leipzig Arena

03 Munich Olympiahalle

04 Zurich Samsung Hall

06 Budapest Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 Vienna Stadthalle

09 The Frankfurt Festhalle

11 Dortmund Westfallenhalle

15 Paris Zenith

16 Brussels Forest National

18 London SSE Arena, Wembley

