FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Tyson Ward hit a season high of 27 points and scored an 83:74 win over North Dakota on Sunday.

Ward scored half of his 22 goals when he scored his third double double of the season for the Bison (13-6, 4-1 Summit League). Vinnie Shahid hit all eight of his free throws and scored 22 while Tyree Eady added 10 points.

Marlon Stewart paced the Fighting Hawks (8-12, 2-4) with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Sophomore Filip Rebraca threw himself 21 points on 8 out of 11 shots and eight boards.

The state of North Dakota shot a total of 49%, 39% from the 3-point range (7 out of 18) and scored 20 out of 23 free throws (87%). North Dakota shot 45% off the ground, 25% from a distance (5 out of 20) and made 15 out of 17 free throws (88%).

