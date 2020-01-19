Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modes to communicate with students on Monday

advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with students, teachers and parents on Monday and share valuable tips with them to ensure that they take the upcoming exam and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is organized at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will participate in the event, 1,050 of which have been selected via an essay competition.

Officials said the event will start at 11 a.m. and will also be broadcast on YouTube.

advertisement

The students who can ask questions to the prime minister have been shortlisted based on essays they have submitted on five topics: gratitude is great, your future depends on your aspirations, exam exams, our duties, your take, and Balance is favorable.

“There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event, but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who ensures that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and not under stress to ensure better results in the long term, “the Department of Human Resource Development said in a statement.

A senior official said the ministry this year received about 2.6 lakh submissions from students for the event. Last year it was about 1.4 lakh entries.

Mr. Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in previous years.

This year’s event was initially scheduled for January 16, but was rescheduled for festivals across the country.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement