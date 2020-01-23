Parents with a migration background who have been separated from children since 2018 are returning to the USA

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Nine parents who were deported ended up in the United States late Wednesday to reunite with children they hadn’t seen in a year and a half.

The group reached Guatemala City’s Los Angeles International Airport by order of a federal judge, who found the US government had illegally prevented them from seeking asylum. An asylum lawyer confirmed that the nine parents were all on board.

Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, including David Xol’s 9-year-old son Byron.

David dropped to one knee and hugged Byron in tears for about three minutes, patting the back of his son’s head.

“He was small,” said David after getting up. He looked at his lawyer who was accompanying him on the flight, raised his hand at chest level and said, “He’s grown a lot.”

David, Byron and his lawyer Ricardo de Anda hugged and exchanged their words. Byron smiled. Father, son, lawyer and family sponsor eagerly left the airport for their hotel.

The reunion was a strong reminder of the continuing effects of Trump’s separation policy, even though attitudes and outrage have eased as a result of impeachment proceedings and tensions with Iran. However, it was also underlined that hundreds, possibly thousands, of other parents and children remain separate for almost two years after the zero tolerance directive for unauthorized border crossings came into force.

“They all played the lottery,” said Linda Grimm, a lawyer who makes up for one of the parents returning to the United States. “

It is known that more than 4,000 children were separated from their parents before and during the official start of zero tolerance in spring 2018. According to this directive, border guards have massively accused parents of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and then placed their children in Mexico in state facilities, including some “shelters” for young children.

The United States has admitted that agents separated families long before they enforced zero tolerance across the entire southern border. Her authorities have not properly registered separations, and some detention centers have been overcrowded and under-served, and families have been denied food, water, or medical care.

In June 2018, U.S. district judge Dana Sabraw ordered the government to end family separation and parent and child reunification.

At least 470 parents were deported without their children. Some of the children were detained in U.S. government facilities and eventually placed with sponsors. Others were deported to their home countries.

Many parents reportedly had to sign papers that they could not read or understand, and were denied the opportunity to apply for asylum in a manner that violated federal law.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security referred a request for comment to the Department of Justice, which did not respond.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the original family separation lawsuit before Sabraw, asked the judge to order the return of a small group of parents whose children had remained in the United States. In September, Sabraw urged the United States to allow 11 parents to return, and seven to refuse relief.

ACLU lawyer Lee Learned said Sabraw had made it clear that he would only order the return of people who were “misled or forced to give up their right to asylum”. This would require other parents who fled violence, poverty, and persecution to decide whether their children should return to their home countries or remain in the United States without them.

“Many will make the decision that generations of immigrant parents have made – leave their child in the United States and endure the hard separation, but do so to ensure their child’s safety,” said Gelern.

After Xol and his then 7-year-old son Byron crossed the border, they were brought to a processing center of the US Border Patrol in southern Texas. Xol was charged with illegal entry on May 19, 2018.

Two days later, Xol said a police officer asked him to sign a document that would allow him and Byron to be deported together. If he didn’t sign, Byron was given up for adoption and Xol was jailed for at least two years.

Xol signed the document just to take Byron with him and then be deported to Guatemala. Byron was housed in government facilities for 11 months.

The family lawyer, Ricardo de Anda, persuaded a federal court to force the United States to have Byron taken in by a Texas family. Since May 2019, Byron has been living with Holly and Matthew Sewell and their two children, with regular video calls to his family.

Holly Sewell brought nine-year-old Byron to the airport to meet his father. They planned to return to Texas to pack up and prepare for Byron to move in with his father as soon as Xol settles in California. Before the reunion, Byron kept asking Sewell, his caretaker, when his father would vacate the immigration authorities.

“They’re almost there, you’re great,” she said. “Count to 1,000.”

“999,” replied Byron.

She said she was thrilled that Byron could see his father again, but sharply criticized the US government’s treatment of asylum seekers.

Esvin Fernando Arredondo should be on the plane. The Guatemalan father was separated from one of his daughters, Andrea Arredondo – then 12 years old and now 13 after they reported to a Texas intersection on May 16, 2018 and were legally seeking asylum, according to his lawyer Grimm. He failed the initial screening and agreed to return to Guatemala.

After Sabraw’s decision, the government deported Arredondo, even after the judge ordered the family reunification, and then prohibited US officials from removing all parents separated from their child. He now has a second chance of asylum under the court order.

Andrea was separated from the family for about a month and lived in an animal shelter when the government tried to connect children to their parents because they lacked adequate location systems. She was eventually reunited with her mother, who had reported to the other two daughters at the Texas intersection on May 12, 2018, four days earlier than her husband.

Unlike her husband, she and her two daughters passed the first screening interview for asylum, even though they had fled for the same reason. Her 17-year-old son Marco was shot dead in Guatemala City by suspected gang members.

Arredondo’s wife, Cleivi Jerez, 41, arrived in LAX with their three daughters in tow less than an hour before the flight landed, aged 17, 13, and 7.

“A lot of nerves, I couldn’t sleep last night,” she said in an interview in Spanish after the flight landed.

Jerez said she planned to stay awake and catch up with her husband. She planned to rest at her Los Angeles home tomorrow and make up for her 17 months off before he had to report to an ICE office in San Diego on Friday. Alison Arredondo, 7, said she missed going to the park with her father and wanted to go to one with him in LA.

While the United States has stopped the divisions on a large scale, it has introduced guidelines to prevent many asylum seekers from entering the country. As part of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, more than 50,000 people have been instructed to wait weeks or months for US court hearings. The Trump administration is also pushing deportations of Central Americans to other countries in the region to seek asylum.

“People want this to be a heartwarming story, but it’s not. It’s devastating,” said Sewell. “There is simply no good reason why we had to do this to this child and this family. And it symbolizes thousands of others who have been placed in exactly the same position. “

Associate press writer Elliot Spagat contributed to this report. Merchant reports from Houston.

