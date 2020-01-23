Parents who lose a child to receive paid vacation must comply with the new Jack's Law

advertisement

Parents whose child has died under the age of 18 are soon entitled to a two-week statutory paid vacation from work.

The new law, known as Jack’s Law, will enter into force in April. Ministers say it is the most generous parental allowance and the most generous parental leave in the world.

The regulation is reminiscent of Jack Herd, who drowned in a pond at the age of 23 in 2010.

His mother Lucy Herd stood up for this issue after the current law left Jack’s father only three working days to mourn, one of which was for the funeral.

Lucy said: “Immediately after a child dies, parents have to cope with their own loss, the grief of their larger family, including other children, as well as a variety of administrative formalities and other arrangements.

“A sudden or accidental death may require an autopsy or examination, there is a funeral to arrange, and there are many other organizations to contact, from schools to social services.

“When I started this campaign 10 years ago after the death of my son Jack, I always hoped that there would be a positive change in his memory.

“Knowing that nearly 10 years of campaigning helped to get Jack’s law is the most wonderful feeling, but it’s bittersweet at the same time.”

Andrea Leadsom is proud to comply with this law

Economic Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “There can hardly be a worse life experience than losing a child, and I am proud that this government has passed Jack’s law, making us the first country in the world to do so.

“When it comes into force, Jack’s law will be a fitting testimony to Lucy Herd’s tireless efforts, along with many charities to provide more support to parents.”

Parents can take the vacation either as a two-week block or as two separate blocks of one week at different times in the first year after the death of their child.

Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said: “Labor has supported the proposal for parental leave from the start, and we welcome this announcement.

“As set out in our labor rights manifesto, Labor is demanding funeral leave for those who have lost a close family member.”

Matthew Percival of the Confederation of British Industry welcomed the new law and said it was “fundamental” to give families time without worrying about work.

The association of small businesses, Mike Cherry, added: “It would be fantastic if this legislation were further improved by creating parental allowance for the self-employed.”

