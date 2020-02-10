A historic victory! Parasite was recognized as the best film at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9th, making it the first foreign language film to take the award home.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the styles of the stars

Lee Jung-Eun, who portrays housekeeper Gook Moon-gwang, accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew with a special greeting to the director Bong Joon-ho,

“I would like to thank director Bong very much,” said the 50-year-old actress to the crowd. “I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair. How he talks. The way he goes. And above all the way he directs. And what I really like about him is his sense of humor and he can really make fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously. Thank you very much.”

Parasite won a total of four Oscars – including the best director for Joon-ho [50] and the best original screenplay – the most wins for every film on Sunday.

The film is about the Kims, a poor family who, through a series of lies, ingratiate themselves with the wealthy family of the parks. When the Kims fall in love with the luxurious lifestyle of the parks, an unexpected turn of events affects the fate of both families. Parasite combines the genres of black comedy and thriller, commenting on economic inequality and class struggles.

‘Parasite’. CJ Entertainment

50-year-old Joon-ho told The Atlantic in October 2019 that his work as a tutor had inspired him to write the script he used to make Cowrote Han Jin-won.

Best Oscar winner of the past 25 years

“When I was in college, I was teaching for a wealthy family and felt like I was infiltrating the privacy of strangers,” he recalls. “Every week I went to her house and thought how much fun it would be if I could get all my friends into the house one by one.”

Song Kang-ho. Lee Sun-Kyun. Cho Yeo-jeong. Choi woo-shik and Park So-dam Star in the film that has become a critical and commercial success. Parasite has been nominated for six Oscar awards – including best production design, best international film and best editing – and is the first South Korean film to be nominated for best picture and best international film. It was awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the best foreign language film at the Golden Globes 2020.

Oscar 2020: Complete list of nominees and winners

Parasite grossed over $ 23 million at the box office, making it one of the largest foreign language film releases ever released. International box office sales were also remarkable, earning more than $ 130 million and making Parasite Joon-ho’s first film gross at $ 100 million worldwide.