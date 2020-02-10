The weeks of preparing for the biggest night in the movie brought us to an impressive nightparasiteThe Oscars sweep ..

While many may have believed “1917”Would continue his award season and win both Best Film or Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The best actor went on Joaquin Phoenix for his role injoker, “While Renee Zellweger took the best actress to play Judy Garland in the biography “Judy, “

The Best Supporting Awards went on Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, Check out the full list of winners:

Best picture:

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Main actor:

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Supporting cast:

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage history

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Director:

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Animated short film:

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

hair loveMatthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan

Memorable, Bruno Collet

Sister, Siqi Song

Custom script:

Irishman Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little women, Greta Gerwig

The two popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

Knife out, Rian Johnson

Marriage story, Noah Baumbach

1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematography:

Irishman Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917Roger Deakins

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Best documentary feature:

American factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

The cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best documentary short topic:

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

Best live action short film:

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur

Nefta football club, Yves Piat

The neighboring window, Marshall Curry

Saria, Bryan Buckley

A sister, Delphine Girard

Best Foreign Language Film:

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and fame, Pedro Almodovar

parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Cut:

Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:

Ford vs. FerrariDon Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917 Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mix:

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Product design:

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917 Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

Original score:

jokerHildur Guðnadóttir

Little women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage story, Randy Newman

1917 Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Original Song:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4

“I will love myself again” rocket Man

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2

“Get up,” Harriet

Make-up and hair:

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Costume Design:

Irishman Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little womanJacqueline Durran

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visual effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker