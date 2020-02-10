The weeks of preparing for the biggest night in the movie brought us to an impressive nightparasiteThe Oscars sweep ..
While many may have believed “1917”Would continue his award season and win both Best Film or Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
The best actor went on Joaquin Phoenix for his role injoker, “While Renee Zellweger took the best actress to play Judy Garland in the biography “Judy, “
The Best Supporting Awards went on Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, Check out the full list of winners:
Best picture:
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Main actor:
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Supporting cast:
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage history
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Director:
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Animated short film:
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
hair loveMatthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Custom script:
Irishman Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little women, Greta Gerwig
The two popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knife out, Rian Johnson
Marriage story, Noah Baumbach
1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography:
Irishman Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917Roger Deakins
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Best documentary feature:
American factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Best documentary short topic:
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
Best live action short film:
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta football club, Yves Piat
The neighboring window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A sister, Delphine Girard
Best Foreign Language Film:
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and fame, Pedro Almodovar
parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Cut:
Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irish Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Sound Editing:
Ford vs. FerrariDon Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917 Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mix:
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Product design:
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917 Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee
Original score:
jokerHildur Guðnadóttir
Little women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage story, Randy Newman
1917 Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Original Song:
“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“I will love myself again” rocket Man
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
“Get up,” Harriet
Make-up and hair:
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Costume Design:
Irishman Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little womanJacqueline Durran
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visual effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker