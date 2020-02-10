Bong Joon-ho’s film Parasite is probably the most predictable result of the 92nd Academy Awards and has won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

The South Korean black comedy film Parasite has proven to be the winner.

Parasite tells the story of “a poor household who plans to be infiltrated by a wealthy family, posing as independent, highly skilled people. “

The summary of the film reads: “Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly created symbiotic relationship between the wealthy park family and the poor Kim clan.”

