The South Korean dark comedy parasite was named international film of the year at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards.

The ceremony takes place every year on the eve of the Oscars in a tent on the windswept beach of Santa Monica and celebrates the best in independent film.

To qualify, a film must have been made on a budget of $ 22.5 million (GBP 17.5 million).

During Saturday’s ceremony, director Bong Joon-Ho added another award to his collection when Parasite – a serious contender for the best picture at the Oscars – was named the best international film.

It won in a category that also included the British entry The Souvenir.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez missed the women’s award for Zhao Shuzhen, who played a dying grandmother in Lulu Wang’s moving drama The Farewell.

Wang accepted the award in Shuzhen’s name when the 85-year-old stayed in China because of the corona virus.

Willem Dafoe won the best man for his role in Robert Egger’s gripping black and white drama The Lighthouse.

Defoe shared the award with his co-star Robert Pattinson and added: “Tango needs two”.

Noah Baumbach was on stage twice and won first the best script award for the Netflix family drama “Marriage Story” and then again with the actors and crew of the film when they received the Robert Altman Award.

The best documentary went to American Factory, which won before Bafta winner For Sama.

The cast of Comedy Booksmart – including stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever – embraced director Olivia Wilde on stage after the film won the best debut.

The John Cassavetes Award, presented to the creative team of a film made on a budget of less than $ 500,000 (GBP 387,000), was presented to the comedy drama Give Me Liberty.

The best first script went to Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol for See You yesterday.

Park and recreation star Aubrey Plaza returned to host the Spirit Awards and opened the show by making fun of the Oscars for ignoring female filmmakers in the best director category again.