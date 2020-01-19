advertisement

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” was the first foreign language film to win the coveted SAG award for the best ensemble on Sunday evening. The 26th annual ceremony closely followed the script in terms of individual victories.

The most surprising element of the event could have been the acceptance speeches, which, apart from Robert De Niro’s remarks on the awarding of a lifetime achievement award, were practically without political content.

The victory for “Parasite” dissolved a night in which people with color were completely neglected, as the industry is increasingly scrutinized for its awards due to the lack of diversity.

“It is a great honor for me to receive this award from such great actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night, ”said the actor Song Kang Ho through a translator.

Five members of the 10-member cast of “Parasite” accepted the award.

Director Bong Joon Ho was proudly shown how he recorded the cast’s victory from his seat in the audience.

The guild prices are closely monitored for clues as to how the Oscar race could develop, but the perceived Oscar leader, the first World War I episode “1917”, is not really suitable for the label “Ensemble” and was not one of the nominees the SAG.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger received the main actor awards for “Joker” and “Judy” when they played the comic book villain and the tortured singer Judy Garland.

“Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight,” said Zellweger.

After a series of politically-oriented speeches at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the ceremony was much more against the personal than the political. This changed briefly when De Niro accepted his award and provided for a full defense of the public actors. He did not apologize for the fact that he had “a bigger voice” because of his fame and said: “As a citizen, I have the right to express my opinion like everyone else. ‘

The supporting film awards also went to suspected favorites when Laura Dern and Brad Pitt received awards for “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. (Jennifer Lopez – overlooked by the Oscars for her role in “Hustlers” – was among those she overcame.)

Pitt gave a humorous acceptance speech and opened it with the words: “I have to add this to my Tinder profile.” He continued to joke that the role – a guy who takes off his shirt with a spotty marriage record – was really wrong. It is a great reach for him.

Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston immediately got a trophy for the backstage drama “The Morning Show”, which was the first victory for the still young program provider Apple TV +.

The victory was an indication of a night when SAG voters distributed wealth across a variety of services. Amazon won the second best prize for the comedy ensemble for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and actor Tony Shalhoub, and added Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the Emmy award winner “Fleabag”.

Netflix’s story of the British royal family, “The Crown”, was crowned the best drama ensemble for the first time.

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage won HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for the first time after six nominations.

Another sign that Hollywood likes to watch its own stories is that Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams were both recognized in the Movie / Mini Series category for FX ‘”Fosse / Verdon”.

Although SAG is the only television guild of the four guilds that features actors, authors, directors, and producers, it is not the most reliable barometer for predicting the Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the Producers Guild of America honored “1917” after winning the Golden Globes.

Among the guilds, the producers were the strongest Oscar winners. Her best picture winner was in the last Oscar election of the past 10 years, including “Green Book” in 2019. SAG chose “Black Panther” for the ensemble award last year.

During this time, the Directors Guild met the Oscar winner six times, the SAG and the Writers Guild four times each. The DGA and WGA are weighed on January 25 and February 1, respectively.

The film and television awards for the stunt ensemble, which were awarded before the broadcast, went to “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones”.

