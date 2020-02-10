LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards and became the first foreign language film to win the best picture. Director Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay and the renamed category “International Feature Film” were honored.

It was a surprising result – given that many believed the 1917 epic of World War I to be the front runner – but hardly a complete shock given the praise the industry and critics expressed for the South Korean thriller during the awards season ,

The overwhelmed director gently selected his candidates and even mentioned using a chainsaw to carve the award and share it with them.

The four victories in acting followed the screenplay, taking into account the honors awarded in the run-up to the Oscar night.

Three of the recipients were first-time winners, with Joaquin Phoenix winning for his title role in “Joker”, a dark drama from the Batman franchise. Among other things, he gave a passionate speech about animal rights.

Renee Zellweger, a supporting actress for “Cold Mountain” in 2004, received her first main actor award for “Judy”, a biography of Judy Garland towards the end of her difficult life.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won their first Oscars in the preliminary races for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story”.

Although he won an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave” as producer, Pitt received his first actor as an actor for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in impeachment proceedings against President Trump, stating that his 45-second Speech took more time than the Senate intended for witnesses.

Dern was recognized for “Marriage Story” and thanked her current parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, in an emotional speech.

Both victories had been eagerly awaited given the numerous honors they had won in the run-up to the Oscar night.

Another nominee for the best picture, the writer and director Taika Waititi’s anti-Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, accepted the adapted screenplay award.

Oscar voters spread the wealth. Eight of the nine best images nominated have received at least one award, with “1917” outperforming a trio in terms of sound, camera and visual effects. “Once Upon a Time” got a second for the production design, and “Ford v. Ferrari ”won one of the sound awards and was selected for editing. “Little Women” snapped up costume design and Hilda Gudnadottir was honored for the original score for “Joker”.

The only exception was “The Irishman”, the expensive Netflix gangster drama by director Martin Scorsese.

American Factory, a Netflix documentary released with the support of Obamas, was recognized in this category. The film traces the takeover of a production facility in Ohio by Chinese interests.

“Toy Story 4”, like its predecessor, was recognized as the best animated film in 2011 – the first franchise company to receive two awards within this category, which was launched in 2002.

The composer team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin also shared an Oscar for their original song for “Rocketman”, the musical drama based on John’s life.

The excitement about the best picture race remains at the heart of this year’s event, based on the consistency of the acting awards in the run-up to the biggest night of the film industry.

The awards also revived the debate about inclusion and diversity within the academy that launched the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite five years ago. Despite the Academy’s efforts to address the problem, only one person of color – actress Cynthia Erivo, for the Harriet Tubman biography “Harriet” – is among the 20 nominees for best and supportive actor and best actress.

Oscars ratings are being watched closely, while major ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, which started this season’s season at reduced prices in early January, and the Grammys generally declined two weeks ago.

The ceremony again decided to waive a designated host after this approach was applied in 2019. Although this was a novelty, it will be interesting to see if it arouses similar curiosity the second time.

The night started with a rousing musical number by Janelle Monae, followed by an introduction by two previous hosts, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who made fun of the lack of female directors and people of color among the nominees.

Matthew A. Cherry, director of the animated short film “Hair Love”, dedicated his victory to the late Kobe Bryant while speaking of the need for greater representation.

The production included a joke at the expense of “Cats”, the big box office flop, and a surprise performance by Eminem. The latter met with an enthusiastic response, but triggered a “why” response on social media.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction