The 2020 Oscars hosted some tough competitions and a variety of films that fought for Best Picture, including favorites like Parasite, Joker, 1917, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Parasite won after taking three more main categories home that night. It is now the first non-English language film to receive the best film award at the Oscars. He was awarded the best foreign language film, the best director and the best screenplay. While there has been some controversy over the lack of actor nominations for the cast, it’s clear that director Bong Joon-ho’s prestige was in full bloom.

The fans quickly said how excited the win made them and marked a nice rise for Bong Joon-ho after a career with critically acclaimed films in Korea.

FIRMLY! HISTORICAL! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and beautiful, and films from all over the world deserve the highest award from TheAcademy on this stage. It is wonderful and correct. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd

– Ava DuVernay (@ava), February 10, 2020

From time to time the best picture of the year wins the best picture. Loved #ParasiteMovie. Such a joyful, historical moment. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yn7E1CQtj1

– Christy Lemire (@christylemire) February 10, 2020

Being nominated is an honor in itself, or that’s what many say during the award season. 2020 was a year in which many critics came into contact with viewers of the nominated films. Parasite was a favorite with early praise before its release and its success elsewhere during the awards season. There was also much praise for Quentin Tarantino’s latest love letter to Hollywood, which was promoted by stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio, both nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor.

Another important aspect of this year’s Oscar-nominated films is the presence of Netflix and other streaming services in the broad categories. In particular, The Irishman and Marriage Story, both nominations for Best Picture, were top-class Netflix original productions. The streamer has had some success in recent years, including a strong performance in 2019 by the Roma.

However, their offers for 2020 were the biggest boost so far: a pair of offers were nominated for the best animated feature film, nominations for the two popes Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, and a total number of nominations that earned them first place for 2020.

It’s hard to deny that the streaming giant hasn’t affected the film industry and its award season, drawing on comments made after last year’s awards that tried to change nomination standards.

Bong Joon-ho summed up the thrill of winning better on stage than anyone else while receiving his first two awards.

Your Bong Joon Ho combo video “I’m ready to drink tonight … I’ll drink until the next morning” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/j75gCZIn8z

– CJ Fogler (@cjzero), February 10, 2020