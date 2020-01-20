advertisement

The 26th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held on Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in honor of outstanding stars from films and film series.

One of the most important highlights of the award evening was Bong joon ho“South Korean comedy”Parasite“Being the very first film in a foreign language that won a SAG prize for the outstanding performance category in a film.

advertisement

Brad Pitt won an award for outstanding performance as a male actor in his supporting role in the film ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood“And Jennifer Aniston has also won an award for outstanding performance as a female actor in the drama series, “The morning show“.

Peter Dinklage won the prize for best actor for his role in ‘Game of Thrones“While”Avengers: Endgame‘Won Outstanding Stunt Ensemble.

View the full list of winners:

Television Awards

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse / Verdon” – WINNER

Excellent performance of a female actor in a television film or mini series

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse / Verdon” – WINNER

Excellent performance from a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” – WINNER

David Harbor, “Stranger Things”

Excellent performance from a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Excellent performance from a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER

Excellent performance from a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNER

Excellent performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown” – WINNER

“Game of Thrones”

“The maid’s story”

“Strange things”

Excellent performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER

“Schitt’s Creek”

Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“GLOW”

“Strange things”

“The walking dead”

“Watchmen”

Motion Picture Awards

Excellent performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Wedding story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER

Excellent performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Wedding story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER

Excellent performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – WINNER

Excellent performance of a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Wedding Story” – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Excellent performance by a cast in a film

“Bomb”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” – WINNER

Excellent action performance from a stunt ensemble in a movie

“Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

advertisement