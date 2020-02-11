No new films under the Friday the 13th Umbrella can be made until the current legal situation is cleared up, but that doesn’t mean Paramount isn’t celebrating the 40th anniversary of its classic slasher this year. How do they celebrate, you ask?

For starters, Paramount is releasing the original film on the Steelbook Blu-ray + Digital for its 40th anniversary May 5, 2020 Date of publication.

The already published Blu-ray disc of the Uncut version is in the steel book packaging, which shows the classic poster artwork of the 13th Friday on the front.

“With unrated footage and insightful peculiarities, dive deeper into the film that spawned eleven sequels and the unstoppable villain of the genre, Jason Voorhees. A new owner and several young advisors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake , in which a boy drowned and several malicious murders were committed years ago, ignored the locals’ warnings that the place had a curse of death … and one by one they find out how unfortunate Friday the 13th can be if they do being persecuted by a violent murderer. “

Sean Cunningham’s Friday, the 13th, was originally released on May 9, 1980.