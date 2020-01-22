advertisement

Paramore boss Hayley Williams has released a new solo single and accompanying music video (directed by Warren Fu). Check out “Simmer” below.

"Simmer", produced by Taylor York of Paramore, is the first single from Williams' debut solo album "PETALS FOR ARMOR" to arrive on Atlantic on May 8th.

Hayley Williams has only shared a handful of solo songs in the past. In 2009 she contributed “Teenagers” to the soundtrack of Jennifer’s Body and in 2017 she covered “Nineteen” for Tegan and Sara presented “The Con X: Covers”. She has also worked on some tracks outside of Paramore in recent years. She appeared on American Football’s “Uncomfortably Numb” last year, and Williams worked with CHVRCHES in 2016 for a new version of “Bury It”.

Read Pitchforks “The 200 best albums of the 2010s” with After Laughter at number 169.

