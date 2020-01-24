advertisement

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) – A former Minnesota high school hockey player who was paralyzed during a game in 2011 has fulfilled his dream of working in the NHL.

Jack Jablonski tweeted on Thursday that he had a job as content coordinator for the Los Angeles Kings in the areas of podcasting, radio and television.

Jablonski recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a major in communication and did an internship with the Kings before being hired full-time.

“Thanks to everyone who helped me,” tweeted Jablonski.

Jablonski was a student at Benilde-St. Margaret’s school in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, after suffering a spinal cord injury in a game on December 30, 2011. He was hit from behind and sent upside down on the boards.

