Papyrus announces that the business will be closed

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Papyrus, a staple for shopping centers, best known for selling stationery and high quality greeting cards, is giving up its business.

Schurman Fine Paper, which owns the brand, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday in a Delaware court. The company closes all 254 stores in the United States and Canada. More than 1,000 employees will lose their jobs.

The company started selling cards and imported stationery wholesale in 1950 before expanding into retail stores in 1973. The first papyrus store opened in Berkeley, California and eventually grew to 500 stores, including the American Greetings, Carlton Cards, and Paper Destiny brands.

Papyrus blamed over-expansion of stores, the decline in over-the-counter shopping and the inability to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis. Schurman tried to save the business by negotiating with the landlords about cheaper rents and suppliers, but the company was unable to do cheap deals to keep its businesses open.

Customers are also increasingly sending emails or texts instead of buying cards. CVS and Walmart have had less space for greeting cards in recent years.

Schurman chose to apply for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because “under the circumstances, it offers the best process to maximize value for all of its stakeholders.”

Papyrus posted a comment on its Facebook page to confirm the closure and thank the customers. The company did not respond to CNN Business’s requests for additional comments.

Papyrus and its sister companies are the youngest retailers to have stumbled across malls. Last week Bose announced that it had closed 100 stores, signaling that 2020 will be another difficult year. In 2019, U.S. retailers announced the closure of 9,302 stores, an increase of 59% from 2018 and the highest number since data collection started by Coresight Research in 2012.

