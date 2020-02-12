Bad news for Papa Roach fans around the world: lead guitarist Jerry Horton broke two fingers on his left hand and needed an operation. Until he has fully recovered, he will leave Papa Roach’s European tour dates.
Jerry tweeted the following picture and message:
Anthony Esperance, Papa Roach’s associate and tour guitarist, will add Hollywood Undead to their upcoming tour.
Check out the dates below:
February
16 Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz
17 Spain, Madrid, Sala Riviera
20 Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
21 Switzerland, Zurich, Hall 622
22 Germany, Offenbach, Stadthalle
24 Germany, Munich, Zenith
25 Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
28 Greece, Thessaloniki, main club theater
29 Greece, Athens, Piraeus Academy 117
March
02 Bulgaria, Sofia, Universiada Hall
03 Romania, Bucharest, Arenele Romane
04 Hungary, Budapest, sports arena
06 Slovakia, Bratislava, Eurovia Arena
07 Poland, Poznan, MTP2
09 Germany, Berlin, Verti Music Hall
10 Germany, Hanover, Swiss Life Hall
11 Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
13 France, Paris, Le Zenith
14 Netherlands, Tilburg, 013
16 Germany, Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
17 Germany, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
18 Denmark, Copenhagen, Vegap
Papa Roach will also go on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills later this year:
April
08 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
11 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater
13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T center
14 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
18 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
19 San Diego, California – Viejas Arena
21 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
25 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
03 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
05 Worcester, MA – DCU center
06 Newark, NJ – supervisory center
08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
14 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
20 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Last year frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Z93 about an anniversary celebration for Papa Roach’s breakthrough album Infest, which turns 20 in April.
“In 2020 we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our album Infest,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix told Z93. “And so we will celebrate on April 25, 2020.”
It is unclear whether he is referring to the upcoming tour date in Portland or whether Papa Roach has not yet published their anniversary plans. Jacoby also talked about Papa Roach’s effects.
“Music can be a bright spot for people – it can be a source of strength,” said Jacoby. “It can be a source of hope for people, and Papa Roach was a source of strength and hope for the people out there.”
