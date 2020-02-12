Bad news for Papa Roach fans around the world: lead guitarist Jerry Horton broke two fingers on his left hand and needed an operation. Until he has fully recovered, he will leave Papa Roach’s European tour dates.

Jerry tweeted the following picture and message:

Anthony Esperance, Papa Roach’s associate and tour guitarist, will add Hollywood Undead to their upcoming tour.

Check out the dates below:

February

16 Spain, Barcelona, ​​Razzmatazz

17 Spain, Madrid, Sala Riviera

20 Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

21 Switzerland, Zurich, Hall 622

22 Germany, Offenbach, Stadthalle

24 Germany, Munich, Zenith

25 Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

28 Greece, Thessaloniki, main club theater

29 Greece, Athens, Piraeus Academy 117

March

02 Bulgaria, Sofia, Universiada Hall

03 Romania, Bucharest, Arenele Romane

04 Hungary, Budapest, sports arena

06 Slovakia, Bratislava, Eurovia Arena

07 Poland, Poznan, MTP2

09 Germany, Berlin, Verti Music Hall

10 Germany, Hanover, Swiss Life Hall

11 Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

13 France, Paris, Le Zenith

14 Netherlands, Tilburg, 013

16 Germany, Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

17 Germany, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

18 Denmark, Copenhagen, Vegap

READ THIS: Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix: “I can’t say I’m perfect … I’m happy I got out alive.”

Papa Roach will also go on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills later this year:

April

08 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

10 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

11 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater

13 San Antonio, TX – AT&T center

14 Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

18 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

19 San Diego, California – Viejas Arena

21 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

25 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

can

03 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

05 Worcester, MA – DCU center

06 Newark, NJ – supervisory center

08 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

12 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

14 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

15 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

20 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Last year frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to Z93 about an anniversary celebration for Papa Roach’s breakthrough album Infest, which turns 20 in April.

“In 2020 we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of our album Infest,” frontman Jacoby Shaddix told Z93. “And so we will celebrate on April 25, 2020.”

It is unclear whether he is referring to the upcoming tour date in Portland or whether Papa Roach has not yet published their anniversary plans. Jacoby also talked about Papa Roach’s effects.

“Music can be a bright spot for people – it can be a source of strength,” said Jacoby. “It can be a source of hope for people, and Papa Roach was a source of strength and hope for the people out there.”

READ THIS: Papa Roach is planning celebrations to mark Infest’s 20th anniversary