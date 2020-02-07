Advertisement

Berlin producer Hendrik Weber, aka Pantha du Prince, has announced his next album. It’s called “Conference of Trees” and will be released on March 6th via Modern Recordings. Before the new LP, Weber shared the lead single “Pius in Tacet” and the accompanying picture. Watch masked characters dancing through the forest in the following clip and scroll down to see the album track list.

The tree conference includes contributions by drummers Håkon Stene, Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg, Manuel Chittka and jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini. The album was partially recorded with wooden instruments made by Weber. “It felt a little bleak to me to spend so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines,” said Weber in a press release. “I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and legitimize it with art.”

Hendrik Weber’s last studio album as Pantha du Prince was The Triad in 2016. Revisit Pitchforks Interview 2010 with Pantha du Prince.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU_o1QpHTkY [/ embed]

Conference of the trees:

01 approach in a breeze

02 Transparent tickle shining ice cream

03 Hold oak

04 When we talk

05 Roots Making Family

06 The crown area

07 Supernova Space Time Drift

08 Silentium Larix

09 Pius in Tacet

10 clearing

