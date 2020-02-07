Berlin producer Hendrik Weber, aka Pantha du Prince, has announced his next album. It’s called “Conference of Trees” and will be released on March 6th via Modern Recordings. Before the new LP, Weber shared the lead single “Pius in Tacet” and the accompanying picture. Watch masked characters dancing through the forest in the following clip and scroll down to see the album track list.
The tree conference includes contributions by drummers Håkon Stene, Bendik Hovik Kjeldsberg, Manuel Chittka and jazz musician Friedrich Paravicini. The album was partially recorded with wooden instruments made by Weber. “It felt a little bleak to me to spend so much time in front of the computer and working with electronic machines,” said Weber in a press release. “I wanted to find a way to spend more time outdoors and legitimize it with art.”
Hendrik Weber’s last studio album as Pantha du Prince was The Triad in 2016. Revisit Pitchforks Interview 2010 with Pantha du Prince.
Conference of the trees:
01 approach in a breeze
02 Transparent tickle shining ice cream
03 Hold oak
04 When we talk
05 Roots Making Family
06 The crown area
07 Supernova Space Time Drift
08 Silentium Larix
09 Pius in Tacet
10 clearing