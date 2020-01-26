advertisement

M. Paraipatti panchayat President P. Chithra was not allowed to raise the national flag at a Panchayat Union Elementary School at M. Paraipatti near Usilampatti in the Madurai district on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

Three supporters of mrs. Chithra were wounded by an argument after an argument with panchayat ward member M. Manimaran, who had objected to the panchayat president who lifted the Tricolor at the school and said she was an “outsider” of Rajakkapatti.

The police said that Mr. Manimaran, member of the ward 4, was irritated because he had not been invited to the celebration of the Republic’s day in the school. After a fight between the two groups, Mrs. Chithra left the scene without raising the flag. The headmaster then unfolded the flag.

advertisement

Later the supporters of Mr. Manimaran reportedly A. Periyakaruppan, 55, C. Petchiammal, 30, and A. Asai Prabhu, 25 abused. All three are admitted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti. The Elumalai police are investigating.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement