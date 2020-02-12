The Harvey Nichols has pancakes to take away

Damn it is time again. Mardi Gras falls on February 25th, 2020. Here are some of the best Pancake Day events we’ve seen in London this year.

Pancake daily menus and events in London

The important things first. Pancakes are a lifetime, and not just for pancake days. Whether you like fruit or are doused with Nutella, check out the best places to eat pancakes in London all year round. We also have vegan and gluten-free pancake fans. Keep in mind that crepe-centered restaurants on the pancake day themselves are likely to be very crowded and may offer more limited or special menus than their usual selection.

Free pancakes in the Lamb Tavern, Leadenhall Market

Lamb Tavern, the pub that organizes the pancake race at Leadenhall Market (see below for details), is giving away 500 free pancakes a day. You don’t need to be in the race to get your pancake – just drop in at the pub after 12.30pm (after 12.30pm at the earliest to get the best chance of getting one).

Unlimited American pancakes at Harvey Nichols

The Fifth Floor Cafe at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge serves a special pancake menu from February 20th to 25th. For £ 12.50 per person, you can enjoy unlimited American honeycomb-filled pancakes, mixed fruits, candied orange slices covered in chocolate and roasted pecans, and sauces such as melted chocolate, salted caramel and ginger maple custard, lemon curd, and Greek for over 1.5 hours Yogurt. £ 1 of each bill goes to StreetSmart charity.

Matcha pancakes at Avobar

Photo: Jade Nina Sarkhel

The health-oriented Avobar restaurant brings its own note to the Pancake Day and offers a stack of three thick American-style pancakes that turn green from Matcha. Sweet with melting avo butter, sticky caramelized banana and maple syrup or taste spicy with homemade salmon or grilled bacon with a side dish of poached turmeric and avo butter.

Pancake day on where the pancakes are

Where the pancakes are is where you want to be on pancake day

We have included the Southwark venue, where pancakes are available year round, in our list of the best places to eat pancakes. In the past year, lemon squeeze and a three-legged pancake race were the order of the day (what could possibly go wrong?). Keep an eye on this year’s details.

Pancakes and Prosecco at Duo, Camden

Prosecco? On a Tuesday? If you’ve heard of Duo, it’s probably for the legendary bottomless brunch or Mean Girls’ afternoon tea. Pancake Day is just as decadent as pancakes with prosecco (both without a bottom), with live DJs, dance-offs and sing-alongs. Boss, can we have Ash Wednesday off?

Pancake Day races in London this year

Flippin ‘fun in Greenwich Market

Tossers, get ready. There are several pancake races in London on Shrove Tuesday, most of them for charity.

Greenwich Market pancake race

A pancake race for the public takes place at Greenwich Market on Saturday, and everything is done again on Shrove Tuesday. You must book a ticket if you want to participate alone or in a team. Costumes are recommended. Each participant will receive a free pancake to eat, medals to be won and the whole event will raise money for the Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice. You don’t have to book if you just want to watch.

Leadenhall Market pancake race

We * could * joke about suits. But we won’t.

As mentioned above, Lamb Tavern organizes a pancake race around the cobbles of Leadenhall Market. Participation is free and it is recommended to register your team in advance to secure a place. The winning team on the 20-meter course wins the coveted frying pan trophy – and of course pride. Not bad for a lunch break.

Pancake race on the bank

Every year, teams of Bankside-based companies take part in a pancake race in the region to raise money for the charity art Paintings in Hospitals. If you don’t work in the area, you can still join in and cheer on the runners.