The permanent account number (PAN) will no longer be functional if it is not connected to Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, according to the income tax department.

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the current deadline is March 31, 2020.

By January 27, 2020, over 30.75 crore PANs had already been connected to Aadhaar. However, 17.58 crore PANs still have to be linked with the 12-digit biometric ID.

“If a person to whom the permanent account number was assigned on July 1, 2017 and who is required to provide their Aadhaar number in accordance with Section 139AA subsection (2) has not disclosed it on or before March 31, 2020 That person’s permanent account number will be suspended immediately after that date to deliver, indicate, or quote under the law, ”said the Central Directorate for Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The CBDT issued a notice amending income tax rules and adding rule 114AAA, which specified the “manner in which the permanent account number is decommissioned.” The announcement further states that persons whose PANs are no longer functional are liable for all consequences of the IT law if they do not provide, indicate or indicate the permanent account number.

For those who connect PAN to Aadhaar after March 31, 2020, the IT Department said that it “should take effect from the date the Aadhaar number is announced.” According to Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every person who has PAN as of July 1, 2017 and is entitled to receive Aadhaar must disclose their Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

The Supreme Court ruled that Aadhaar was constitutionally valid in September 2018 and ruled that biometric identification would continue to be mandatory for filing income tax returns and assigning PAN cards.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.