Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee responds to their wedding

Pamela Andersons son Brandon Thomas Lee feels nothing but joy for her after her surprise wedding.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mother and Jon,” said Brandon, 23, in an interview with Fox News.

“They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them the best of luck in this next chapter of their life together. I will support the happy couple as best I can and look forward to getting to know Jon’s family even better,” continued the Hills -Star away.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Anderson, 52, is married A star Is Born producer Jon Peters in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California on Monday, January 20. The wedding took place 30 years after the couple first met in the 1980s!

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. It doesn’t really have to shine yet. It has much more to offer than you would think, otherwise I wouldn’t love it so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have made my choice, but for 35 years I’ve only wanted Pamela, ”said Peters, 74 years old The Hollywood reporter, “It drives me wild – in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated. “

Anderson shared a poem about her new husband using the outlet. “Jon is the original” bad boy “of Hollywood – nobody compares him – / I love him deeply like a family. / His life scared me. / So much for a girl like me. Now / I saw more of life and realized … / He was there all the time. I never failed – / I am ready now and / he is also ready – we / understand / and respect each other – / we love each other unconditionally – / I am a happy woman – Proof / God has a plan, ”says the poem.

It was wedding number five for the bride and groom – who together have a long list of famous loved ones, but somehow managed to find each other again.

Anderson is a mother of Brandon and sons Dylan from her marriage to Mötley Crüe Star Tommy Lee, Peters now has five children from his previous relationships.

