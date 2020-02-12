Jon Peters wants to clear the air about his time with Pamela Anderson. Peters and Anderson have just said that they give up their marriage just 12 days after their wedding. Now the hairdresser-film producer is explaining some of the statements that have been circulating about the now-former couple since the news of their separation became widely known.

In particular, Peters refers to a story published last week by. An anonymous source reported that Anderson “had returned from her trip and Jon had said to her,” I love you, let’s get married, “which led her to walk down the aisle on January 20. In an email to Page Six Peters is now trying to correct the record.

“Everything they told you was a lie,” Peters wrote, referring to the source. “Needless to say, when she wrote me that she wanted to get married, a dream came true, even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady moved in.”

Peters went on to write that he “dropped everything for Pam” before detailing some financial details of her 12-day marriage.

“She had nearly $ 200,000 in bills and couldn’t pay it, so I paid it and that’s the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool. There’s a lot more in history, but I think the text … is self-explanatory. “

He then added a copy of the text message he sent to the former Baywatch star, telling them that their relationship was over.

“The last 9 days have been a wonderful, incredible love feast,” he wrote. “But this whole marriage thing with lawyers, debts and jazmin scared me. I realized that at 74, I needed a simple, quiet life and no international love affair.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson wrote that she was “touched by the warm welcome from Jon and my union” before addressing her abrupt breakup.

“We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other,” she wrote. “Life is a journey and love is a process. Given this universal truth, we have decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificate and placing our trust in the process.”