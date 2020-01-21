advertisement

It was reported that Pamela Anderson secretly married film producer Jon Peters over the weekend, and a scan of her Instagram page revealed that she had written “love is in the air” the day before the secret ceremony was unveiled. In the mail, Anderson, 52, shared a black and white photo of herself in a white dress that is very reminiscent of a wedding dress. In the headline, she wrote, “I’m here,” then with a rose emoji, and added, “Love is in the air.”

Page six reports that the couple dated more than three decades ago, but has recently rekindled their romance.

Peters, 74, is a well-known filmmaker known for producing films such as Caddyshack, An American Werewolf in London, The Color Purple, Rain Man, Batman (1989), Wild Wild West, and the 1976 and 2018 versions of A Star Born.

advertisement

In a statement to her wedding, Peters said: “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. She has a lot more to offer than you think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He added: “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could choose one, but for 35 years I have only wanted Pamela. She drives me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. “

Anderson’s approach to commenting on the wedding was less direct, as she shared poems and quotes in her recent Instagram posts, and apparently confirmed that she was “living a happy life” with Peters.

She also made her own statement on the subject, deciding to be poetic and write:

“Jon is the original Hollywood” bad boy “- nobody compares –

I love him deeply like a family.

His life scared me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and I’m realizing ..

He was there all the time. I never failed –

I’m done now and

he’s ready too – we

understand

and respect each other – we love each other unconditionally. –

I am a happy woman. – proof

God has a plan “

Photo credit: Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement