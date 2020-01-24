Pamela Anderson shares the first picture with husband Jon Peters after the wedding

advertisement

Instagram official! Pamela Anderson showed her newlywed love with husband Jon Peters, publish their first photo together since their secret wedding on social media.

The 52-year-old Baywatch shared an indescribable black and white image of the couple on Friday, January 24, via their Instagram story. She was beaming in a white sweater as she leaned her head against the 74-year-old producer who was wearing sunglasses and a black vest.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters. Shutterstock (2)

Anderson shocked fans earlier this week when it was announced that she and Peters had married at a private wedding in Malibu on Monday, January 20. “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. It doesn’t really have to shine yet. She has a lot more to offer than you’d think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much, “he told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, January 21.” There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have made my choice, but for 35 years I only wanted Pamela. It makes me wild – in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated. “

The model addressed the wedding news with a poem by THR. “I’ve seen and realized more of life … He was there all the time. I never failed,” she wrote. “I’m ready now and he’s ready too – we understand and respect each other – we love each other unconditionally , – I am a happy woman. – Prove that God has a plan. “

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Courtesy of Pamela Anderson / Instagram

Peters helped Anderson start her career after meeting her at the Playboy Mansion in the 80s. He suggested 30 years before tying the knot, but she refused. “In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean that much anymore,” he said at the time.

The activist’s son, Brandon Thomas Leeassures that he is “incredibly happy” for the couple. “They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them the best of luck in this next chapter of their life together,” the 23-year-old reality star said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday. “I will support the happy couple as best I can and I look forward to getting to know Jon’s family even better.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee. children skirt and Rick Salomon, She shares Brandon and Dylan, 22, with Lee. Peters, for his part, is married four times and has three children.

