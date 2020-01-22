Pamela Anderson marries producer Jon Peters in Secret Wedding

advertisement

Pamela Anderson is a new bride!

The 52-year-old Baywatch actress married the producer A Star Is Born Jon Peters in a secret wedding – 30 years after the couple’s first date!

The ceremony took place on Monday January 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and came months after the two had rekindled their romance

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. It doesn’t really have to shine yet. She has a lot more to offer than you’d think, otherwise I wouldn’t love her so much, “said Peters, 74, after the wedding at THR.” There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could make my choice, but I have wanted for 35 years only Pamela. “

“It drives me wild – in a good way. It inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated, ”he continued.

Peters and Anderson met at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s when the blonde bomb was the model.

“I went in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was pammy. She was about 19 years old. I knew she would be a big star, ”said Peters THR in 2017.“ In the end, we lived together. Of course [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who was beautiful without makeup. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to get her away from Playboy. I said, “Don’t playboy. Focus on a serious career.” She said, “You’re crazy.” She wanted to play Playboy and she made 13 cover versions. “

The producer informed the outlet that he had paid for Anderson’s drama and dance and singing lessons to help them start their careers. Finally he proposed to her, but Anderson refused because he was plagued by her age difference. Peters said he told her that her age difference “in 30 years” would not matter.

RadarOnline.com readers know that this is Anderson’s fifth wedding.

The model, actress and activist was also married to Mötley Crüe Star Tommy lee from 1995 to 1998. In 2006 she married child rock, but the two stopped after only a year, and Anderson continued Rick Salomon, This marriage also lasted a year, but the two remarried and remarried after their separation. Salomon, 51, and Anderson finally gave it up in 2015. After that, Anderson was associated with the French soccer player Adil Rami and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange,

Despite her long list of famous lovers, Anderson finally seems to have found peace with Peters.

The star told THR a poem about her new husband. “Jon is the original” bad boy “of Hollywood – nobody compares him – / I love him deeply like a family. / His life scared me. / So much for a girl like me. Now / I saw more of life and realized … / He was there all the time. I never failed – / I am ready now and / he is also ready – we / understand / and respect each other – / we love each other unconditionally – / I am a happy woman – Proof / God has a plan, ”says the poem.

This is also Peters’ fifth wedding. The film Mogul – which produced both Barbra Streisands A star was born in 1976 and Bradley cooper and lady Gaga’s 2018 remake – was married to his first wife, Henrietta Zampitella, from 1962 to 1966. He then married actress Lesley Ann labyrinthand later a producer Christine Forsyth–Peters, He divorced his fourth wife, the film producer Mindy Peters, in 2004.

Peters also had a 12-year romance with Streisand, 77, before A Star Is Born when the “Memory” singer worked as a hairdresser.

Peters has five children from previous relationships, Anderson two from her marriage to Lee, 57.

