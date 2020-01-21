Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters

advertisement

Pamela Anderson is married to film producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters married during a private ceremony in Malibu, California, USA.

It is the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after the first dating more than 30 years ago.

Anderson’s husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters’ former wives are actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he once had a long and controversial relationship with Barbra Streisand.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson played on Baywatch on television and in various films and appeared regularly in Playboy.

Peters was a producer of Streisand’s 1976 version of A Star Is Born and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films, including Batman from 1989 and Wild Wild West from 1999.

