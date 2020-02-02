Advertisement

The Arab leaders also vowed “not to work with the US government to implement this plan.”



Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that all relations with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, have been severed after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East plan that favored Israel.

His comments came when the Arab League rejected President Donald Trump’s plan that angered the Palestinians.

“We are informing you that there will be no relations with you (Israel) and the United States, including security cooperation,” said Abbas at an extraordinary meeting of the Pan-Arab bloc in Cairo.

The Palestinian leader said the move follows the “rejection of signed agreements and international legitimacy” by the US and Israel.

Israel had to “take responsibility as an occupying power” and the Palestinians would use peaceful means to advance resistance.

In a post-release statement, the Arab League said it had rejected Trump’s plan because it “failed to meet the Palestinian people’s minimum rights and aspirations.”

They insisted on a two-state solution that included a Palestinian state before the 1967 Six-Day War – when Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza – and East Jerusalem as the capital.

The US plan provides that Israel should retain control of the controversial city of Jerusalem as an “undivided capital” and annex settlements in Palestinian territory.

Trump said the Palestinians could declare a capital next to Israel-annexed East Jerusalem. He announced the plan on Tuesday, flanked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abbas said the US plan violated the (autonomy) agreements introduced by Israel and the Palestinians in Oslo in 1993.

The Trump plan gives Israel the green light to annex the strategic Jordan Valley – which makes up around 30 percent of the West Bank – and all Israeli settlements.

