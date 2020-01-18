Palestinians preparing to launch air bombs against Israel - Palestinians

advertisement

Militants involved in units firing fire balloons from Gaza to Israel are preparing to intensify the attacks in the coming days to pressure Egypt and Israel to loosen the restrictions on the coastal enclave.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Saturday that Palestinian factions intend to renew the operations of units responsible for nighttime riots along the border in the coming days.

The militants told Haaretz that they are protesting against the lack of progress on the ground, despite the talks between Israel and Hamas and efforts to promote long-term understanding processes.

According to police data, at least four explosives have reached Israel from the Gaza Strip via helium balloons in the past few days. An explosive was disarmed in a public park in the southern city of Sderot on Saturday. On Friday, police officers processed a suspicious object that landed on Ashkelon Beach. On Thursday, an explosive bound to several balloons exploded in an uninhabited area of ​​the Sderot Negev regional council. On Wednesday, the pioneers in Sderot deactivated a suspicious object that was tied to balloons.

Hamas members told Haaretz that the recent incidents are related to the visit of Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s political wing leader, to Iran. They said there had been signs of separation from Egypt since his arrival in Tehran at the funeral of the killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Such an interruption could delay the progress of projects primarily aimed at supplying the Gaza Strip with electricity and the import of goods.

“The feeling is that something has happened about Egypt since Haniyeh’s visit to Tehran,” a member of the Hamas political wing told Haaretz. “What we have seen in the past few days is a kind of message to the Egyptian mediators and to Israel that the factions and the chief among them, Hamas, are unwilling to accept this situation.”

A militant from the incendiary unit informed Haaretz that there was no formal decision by the Palestinian factions to step up activities. However, he said the units could not step up operations without turning a blind eye to Hamas.

A member of the group committee that organizes Friday demonstrations near the border fence told Haaretz that anger in Gaza is widening due to the gap between local events and reports of easing restrictions. “They expect peace in Israel because of the elections, but we want to live in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

